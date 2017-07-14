EXCLUSIVE: Troup Co. deputy speaks after being injured in crash

TROUP CO., GA (WTVM) - A group County deputy is out of the hospital today after being hit by a tractor trailer while working the scene of an accident.

It was a wet June 22 morning when Troup County deputy Stephanie Masuoka was just starting her shift.

Masuoka was heading to the scene of a three car accident on I-85 Northbound.

She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to the scene when she was an 18-wheeler barreling towards her.

”I noticed it was running a lot faster than the other cars slowing down...I knew because of the size and the speed it wasn’t going to be able to slow down,” Masuoka tells News Leader 9's, Parker Branton.

The Troup County Deputy is now serving her sixteenth year in law enforcement.

“The Lord really blessed us that morning because if I haven’t been paying attention, if I hadn’t been looking it could’ve been so much worse if we were just standing there talking or looking up the road at other disabled vehicles,’ says Masuoka.

Sixty-year-old John Brown was the other man injured in this accident. Masuoka says they were recovering in the same hospital.

“I wasn’t able to talk to him but I sent my best wishes to him and his family did the same,” she says.

Masuoka is at home recovering from a broken femur and the doctor says expected healing time is 3-6 months.

News Leader 9 is working to learn the condition of John Brown and is wishing both a speedy recovery.

