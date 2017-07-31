Storm Team 9 forecasts available on Amazon Echo

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you're away from the TV or any of the free WTVM mobile apps, there's a new way to stay connected.

Your Storm Team 9 forecasts are now available on Amazon Echo.

All you have to do is to ask "Alexa" for your WTVM flash briefing and you'll get the latest forecast from meteorologists Derek Kinkade, Elisabeth D'Amore, or Mallory Schnell.

News Leader 9 is the first and only station in town to give you this technology.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.