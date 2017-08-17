Roundabout construction causing delays in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Roundabout construction will cause some delays in LaGrange Thursday.

Crews will be on site from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. pouring concrete into the truck apron.

This is an area where long wheel base vehicles’ rear wheels can track when they are on the roundabout.

The roundabout will remain open, but officials warn motorists to use caution in this area today.

The roundabout project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.

