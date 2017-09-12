VIDEO: FL deputy dances with worried lady at shelter during Irma

OSCEOLA, FL (WTVM) – Dancing through the storm – that’s what one deputy did with a lady who evacuated to a shelter during Irma.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office posted a sweet video on Facebook of Deputy Froelich dancing with a woman who needed some comfort during this time or uncertainty.

“She looked worried about the storm and kind of sad so he asked her what would cheer her up and she said a dance,” the sheriff’s office posted.

The post continues to say that while Deputy Froelich sang in a very “off key voice,” he sang and danced with her for quite a bit.

“Thank you, Deputy Froelich, for helping calm her nerves down in a time of need and comfort! This is definitely a dance she won't forget.”

