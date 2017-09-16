5th annual Tri-City Latino Festival held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For five years, the Tri-City Latino Festival has been celebrating the music, cuisine, and different cultures that make up the greater Valley Community.

Event goers for the 5th Annual Tri-City Latino Festival got a chance to live out the four F's: food, fun, friends, and family."

It's a cultural exchange on a continental level - fun for both our younger friends and those who are young at heart.

“Look at it! Look at what's going on! Do you see it! All the colorful people, a mixture of cultures— if you go out to the crowd, you're going to learn something you didn't know before,” said festival host Tito Aron.

The first thing to hit your senses - the irresistible smells of food that represents many countries in Latin America, prepared with love and care.

The next feast is for your eyes and ears - music and dances that span centuries and highlight the proud traditions of each nation.

“The scenery is beautiful. You see a lot of different dresses, a lot of different costumes, a lot of different walks of life. You see children performing, which is wonderful,” said first-time festival goer Lauren Blanchard.

And that's the message the festival organizers want to express to the greater Chattahoochee Valley Community that the Latino community is proud both of its heritage and the place they now call home, here in West Georgia and East Alabama.

"We're here to contribute to the community and make it better. You know, more colors are better,” said Aron.

Event organizers also tell us they're thankful for the constant support they've received from city leaders and several businesses based in the Columbus area.

