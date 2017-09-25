Opelika intersection closes Monday as roundabout construction begins

An intersection in Opelika will be closed as of Monday, as construction to complete a roundabout begins.

The intersection of Auburn Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Hurst Street is closed to all traffic until construction of the roundabout is complete. Detours will be made available for drivers.

A timeline for the roundabout project has not been announced.

