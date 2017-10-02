Beat Bama Food Drive underway Monday

A 23-year old rivalry between Alabama and Auburn Universities continues today.

The two schools will compete with each other in the Beat Bama Food Food Drive to see which school can raise the most food for their local food bank.

Food donations can be made at the Kroger grocery store on Dean Road in Auburn.

The food drive begins at 4:30 p.m.

