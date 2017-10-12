Hobby Lobby preparing for early 2018 opening of LaGrange store

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018.

According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.

The store will go in the old JC Penney building at the LaGrange Mall, beside Dunham’s Sports.

The 55,000 square-foot LaGrange Hobby Lobby is expected to bring 35-50 jobs to the community.

A local hiring event will be set up soon to accept applications for the new store. Hobby Lobby says they will pay $15.70 for full-time employees and $10.95 for part-time.

Click here to monitor Hobby Lobby’s website for employment updates.

The store will carry more than 70,000 crafting and home décor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, wedding supplies, arts, and crafts, and much more.

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. ET. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.