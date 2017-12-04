Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

Deputy Arthur Ransom died at an Atlanta area hospital on Saturday after suffering a severe medical emergency last week. After receiving extensive medical care, he was never able to fully recover.

Arthur began his public safety career in the late 1980’s and he also worked in the private sector for many years. Arthur leaves behind his wife Carla of more than 20 years and five children.

Visitation for Deputy Arthur Ransom will be Tuesday, December 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lakes Dunson Robertson Funeral Home at 201 Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange.

The funeral will take place Wednesday, December 6 at 12 p.m. at New Community Church at 1200 S. Davis Rd. in LaGrange.

Following the memorial service, the burial service, with full honors, will be at New Solomon Grove Baptist Church at 1825 Pole Bridge Rd. in Pine Mountain.

Any law enforcement or public safety agencies that wish to attend the services please contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Stewart Smith at 706-883-1616 ext. 234 for further instruction.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

    Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:10 PM EST2017-12-04 21:10:44 GMT
    (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

    Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

    More >>

    Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

    Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

    Monday, December 4 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-04 20:47:49 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions. 

    More >>

    The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions. 

    More >>

  • CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    Monday, December 4 2017 3:08 PM EST2017-12-04 20:08:00 GMT
    (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly