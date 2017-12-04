Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

Deputy Arthur Ransom died at an Atlanta area hospital on Saturday after suffering a severe medical emergency last week. After receiving extensive medical care, he was never able to fully recover.

Arthur began his public safety career in the late 1980’s and he also worked in the private sector for many years. Arthur leaves behind his wife Carla of more than 20 years and five children.

Visitation for Deputy Arthur Ransom will be Tuesday, December 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lakes Dunson Robertson Funeral Home at 201 Hamilton Rd. in LaGrange.

The funeral will take place Wednesday, December 6 at 12 p.m. at New Community Church at 1200 S. Davis Rd. in LaGrange.

Following the memorial service, the burial service, with full honors, will be at New Solomon Grove Baptist Church at 1825 Pole Bridge Rd. in Pine Mountain.

Any law enforcement or public safety agencies that wish to attend the services please contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Stewart Smith at 706-883-1616 ext. 234 for further instruction.

