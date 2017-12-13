Columbus man arrested for rape

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man was arrested for rape.

Shay Dawson, 25, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7.

He was also charged with public indecency with a $358 bond, rape with no bond and violation of probation with no bond.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.