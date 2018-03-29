Concern grows as Wynnton Rd. construction continues

Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Columbus police confirm they are searching for two bodies that went missing in the Bibb Pond near JR Allen Parkway.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Old Buena Vista Road at Anita Apartments.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Columbus Police have confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person was shot Tuesday night. A 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a scene on Dupree Dr. and tell us that one shooting victim was found. That victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about the severity of the victim's injuries and if there are any possible suspects. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights rese...More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Columbus Police have confirmed to News Leader 9 that one person was shot Tuesday night. A 911 call came in just after 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a scene on Dupree Dr. and tell us that one shooting victim was found. That victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. We're working to learn more about the severity of the victim's injuries and if there are any possible suspects. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights rese...More >>
If you live in Columbus, you might notice a change in your tap water over the next few months.More >>
If you live in Columbus, you might notice a change in your tap water over the next few months.More >>
Phenix City police are hoping you can help them identify a man who reportedly stole from an elderly Walmart employee.More >>
Phenix City police are hoping you can help them identify a man who reportedly stole from an elderly Walmart employee.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
Vicki Momberg, a white woman, was sentenced for abusing black police officers in 2016.More >>
Vicki Momberg, a white woman, was sentenced for abusing black police officers in 2016.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>