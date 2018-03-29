Concern grows as Wynnton Rd. construction continues

Columbus parents and business owners are growing more and more concerned about the duration of construction work happening on a busy road in Columbus.

Road work signs are in place everywhere on Wynnton Rd., but that does not stop drivers from speeding, especially in school zones in the area. Due to it being a high traffic area, parents are concerned about their children's safety.

For now, parents walking their kids to school in this area should exercise caution. Drivers also need to be aware of the posted speed limit.

"It’s a safety hazard because the kids have to walk in the street because they are not done with the sidewalk until 2019," said Brandy Pollard, a concerned parent. "Cars speed they don’t pay attention, sometimes they don’t even stop for the crossing guards, it’s not safe."

News Leader 9 has reached out to Columbus' Public Works Department about the timeline or if there are any safety precautions that need to be taken while this project continues to be on-going, but has not received a response.

There is also no word on the cause of or plans for the project.

News Leader 9 is working to learn more about when more progress will be seen.

