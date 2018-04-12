Students from Calvary Christian School visit NASA Kennedy Space Center

A class from Calvary Christian School in Columbus traveled to the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Pre-engineering and Space Science (PESS) class presented their experiments and watched the launch of the SpaceX CRS-14 to the International Space Station on Monday, April 2.

The class successfully completed several heat transfer experiments and performed an analysis of the data from the experiments on the ground level of Earth.

“Pre-engineering and Space Science is designed to give students the opportunity to create and send into orbit on the International Space Station an experiment they have created in the classroom. PESS is unique to Calvary. No other school in our community offers a hands-on connection with the International Space Station,” says Ben Whitted of Calvary Christian School.

Students say these experiments are vital if human beings hope to one day travel and live on other planets.

