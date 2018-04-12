Students from Calvary Christian School visit NASA Kennedy Space Center

Many sheriffs across Alabama are being questioned about whether they may be breaking the law.More >>
A class from Calvary Christian School in Columbus traveled to the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.More >>
A man was arrested in Columbus on attempted extortion and terroristic threat charges.More >>
An elementary school assistant principal was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, April 8 around 1:40 a.m.More >>
The state and defense has rested their case in a Columbus murder trial. Leonard Bonner is accused of shooting his girlfriend Lakeshia Moses in the face, killing her.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Cincinnati's police chief spoke to the media Thursday, laying out a timeline events in the death of a Seven Hills student found dead in a van earlier this week.More >>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
A'ja Wilson was the first to make her way on stage during the WNBA Draft as the top overall pick for the Las Vegas Aces.More >>
