Law enforcement across the region gather to escort injured Harris Co. deputy home

Law enforcement agencies from across the region came together to escort Harris County Deputy Jamie White home after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies from across the region came together to escort Harris County Deputy Jamie White home after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Garrett (L) and Lytishia Horace (R)are currently being held at the Russell Co. Jail as fugitives from justice in connection to the shooting of a Harris Co. Sheriff's Deputy on Saturday. (Source: Russell Co. Jail)

(WTVM) – Law enforcement agencies from across the region came together to escort Harris County Deputy Jamie White home after being released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Deputy Jamie White was shot in the face while walking up to a vehicle during a traffic stop early Saturday evening. He was then rushed to Midtown Medical Center, according to Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley.

“Please continue to lift up Deputy White in your prayers as he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him,” read a Facebook post from Lagrange Police.

The suspect, 24-year-old Joe Lee Garrett turned himself in to a Phenix City Police investigator. Garrett is being charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and eluding arrest.

Lytishia Horace was also arrested in connection with this case and she is being held at the Russell County Jail as a fugitive from justice.

Harris County Sheriff Jolley says they are also looking for two female passengers who they believe were in the car with Garrett at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Alleged gunman, accomplice in shooting of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy face judge Monday

RELATED: UPDATE: Shooting suspect waived extradition, Harris Co. deputy out of ICU following shooting

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.