Lake Jimmy Jackson opens in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news just in time for summer- Lake Jimmy Jackson is officially open in Hogansville!
Last week Mayor Bill Stankiewicz and other local officials gathered together with family and relatives of the late Mayor Jimmy Lee Jackson to celebrate the opening of the new memorial park in honor of Jackson. Jackson’s wife, Hazel Byrd, was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially commemorating the opening of the community spot.
Jackson served as Hogansville’s Mayor for two consecutive terms. It was always his dream that the reservoir and former source of drinking water for Hogansville ultimately serve as a community park.
Jackson was also well known in the community for his dedication and leadership on the City Council, Hogansville Board of Education, Westside Voters Lead Board, NAACP, and St. Mary’s United Methodist Church Board.
Jackson retired from public service in 2013 after 28 years of service and passed away in 2014 at the age of 73.
Park rules and hours are available at the City of Hogansville Website.
