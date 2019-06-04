MCSD votes in favor of $17 million partnership with ChanceLight to help with student behavior issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Monday’s special called meeting, the Muscogee County School Board voted in favor of a $17 million project over the next three years to partner with ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Inc.
“It's something that's needed here in the state of Georgia,” says ChanceLight Vice President of Business Keisler Brooks.
Superintendent David Lewis says it is an effort to bring in more special education teachers, mental health therapists and resources to help students who may have behavioral problems.
“Students needs these kind of services so ChanceLight will provide this opportunity for our students. We’ve been researching this for years now about the need for it and then working through different options to come up with this proposal,” says Lewis.
According to the school district, there are 51 vacant special education teacher positions out of the 250 slots.
"It's hard to provide when you have a lack of resources and teachers," Brooks explains.
They say they are hoping the partnership will help provide the necessary resources to students.
The vote comes after the school district offered public input on the plan less than a week before the official vote. It received positive reviews from parents.
Brooks says instead of placing students who have behavioral problems in an offsite location, they will be inside the schools helping teachers with students when needed.
"The teachers here are doing a phenomenal job, but they’re really stretched thin. ChanceLight has a network of staff across the country so we can hire some locally and bring in several staff members around the country,” says Brooks.
The school board says parents and students can expect to see that change as early as the next school year.
