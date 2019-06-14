Phenix City woman arrested after allegedly shooting, killing husband

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman is behind bars after being arrested in connection to her husband’s shooting death.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a reported gunshot victim being found on June 13 at approximately 4:36 p.m. CST.
Law enforcement responded to Lee Rd. 436 in Phenix to find 26-year-old Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa lying in the front yard suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Life-saving procedures were performed, but Paonessa was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later.
Investigators have arrested his wife, 27-year-old Brittany Ryals Paonessa, and charged her with her husband’s murder.
A shotgun was recovered at the scene and has been preserved as evidence.
Brittany Paonessa is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $150,000.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the LCSO at (334) 749-5651.
