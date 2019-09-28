Former Columbus mayor to open headquarters near Macon Rd.

"It was very easy to choose this location because Columbus is where Teresa got her start in politics and it's definitely where she wants to launch her next terrain,” her launch for U.S. Senate said Kendra Cotton, Tomlinson’s campaign manager. “There is no other place she wanted to have an office and I think this place is going to be familiar to a lot of people who had known Teresa throughout her mayoral days, because I believe this is also the site of her mayor's campaign."