Former Columbus mayor to open headquarters near Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s headquarters is going up ahead of her 2020 Senate race.
Driving on Macon Road near Interstate 185 in Columbus, you may see some new signage. Tomlinson’s headquarters is off Macon Road on Midtown Drive near the Old Kmart.
Her campaign manager explained why this location was chosen.
"It was very easy to choose this location because Columbus is where Teresa got her start in politics and it's definitely where she wants to launch her next terrain,” her launch for U.S. Senate said Kendra Cotton, Tomlinson’s campaign manager. “There is no other place she wanted to have an office and I think this place is going to be familiar to a lot of people who had known Teresa throughout her mayoral days, because I believe this is also the site of her mayor's campaign."
There will be a satellite office in Atlanta, but Cotton said the majority of the events will be held in Columbus. A grand opening event for the headquarters is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.