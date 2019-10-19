Columbus police on scene of homicide near gas station on MLK Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Police say the shooting occurred near the Citgo gas station near Murray St.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that this is incident is a homicide. The victim’s identity is not yet being released.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment following the shooting.
This will be the 32nd homicide in Columbus for the year.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information as it becomes available. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.