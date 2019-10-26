Spectrum partners with nonprofit to giveaway free home safety kits at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Spectrum Communications and nonprofit organization, Rebuilding Together, teamed up to give out free safe and healthy home kits at Fort on Friday.
The kits were available to Spectrum customers and the public. Each kit includes a first aid kit, weather alert radio, smoke alarm, moisture absorber, and LED night light. Spectrum said they’re giving out kits to bring the mission of safe healthy homes to the Chattahoochee Valley.
“We love opportunities to serve communities where our employees and customers live and work,” said Melissa Delacriox, regional communications manager for Spectrum Communications. “To have Fort Benning so close and to be able to know that we are serving veterans in need its the icing on the cake.
Spectrum’s goal is to serve 50,000 homes and homeowners by 2020.
