Dr. Walter Taylor joins Muscogee Co. school board race for District 7 seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is entering the race for a seat on the Muscogee County School Board.
Dr. Walter E. Taylor is looking to fill the District 7 seat. Taylor says he’ seeking office to show youth the power of their voice.
"I was able to leave South Columbus and earn six college degrees and now able to give back to my community and show young men that you do not have to allow where you grow up to dictate your life,” said Taylor.
The seat is currently held by long-time school board member, Cathy Williams. Williams’ term on the board is set to expire in 2020. She has not yet announced if she will seek reelection.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.