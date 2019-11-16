All-boys private school in Midland hopes to eliminate stereotypes for minorities

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Children are the future, and students at one school in the Chattahoochee Valley are soaring leaps and bounds with reading and writing.
Students in the second grade are studying algorithms and reading on a fifth and sixth-grade level. It’s a way the school says will help to develop young minorities to better impact their communities.
“The reason we settled on an all-boys school is in the Trayvon Martin time,” said Carlos Coleman, President of Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science.
Coleman said there was a need to encourage young boys of color in the community.
“We want to train them in not only science, technology, and math but maybe we can affect more boys of color.”
It’s a private school that only goes up to the second grade, but students study algorithms, coding, robotics, and technology.
“Even though the reading and math scores are so low in other areas that are predominately African Americans, our entire school is African-American boys and they are more than double the national average on the hour basis skills test,” said Coleman.
“We have different sites that we go on. We have IXL and extra math, so what we do now is have sessions,” said second-grade student, Julian Brooks.
Both students and the staff said the goal is to prepare young men to excel.
Coleman said every year they will add another grade level for their scholars. Next year they will open a third-grade level. They said they want to go up to the eighth grade to give students a purpose and alternatives to the streets to shape the future.
