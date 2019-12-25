Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in Ga., Ala., and nearly 30 other states

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seasonal flu activity has elevated in the United States for the past six weeks.
It has continued to increase in Georgia, Alabama, and nearly 30 other states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,800 people died this year due to the flu.
According to the CDC, the best way to keep your family safe is to make sure everyone six months and older are vaccinated each season. One mother said she found out her child had flu at his three-year-wellness check-up on Tuesday.
“He was being a little whiny, he was running a fever and that’s it. Runny nose, they tested him by swabbing his throat and they said he had the flu,” said Sonjai Dunbar.
The CDC said young children, pregnant women, and elderly people have a higher risk of flu complications. Dunbar has two other children. She said when one of her kids gets sick, they all usually get sick.
“It’s difficult because they pass it back and forth between each other and not only between them, but they pass it to me as well. It just keeps going back and forth,” Dunbar said.
Maggie Okeke is a pharmacist and the owner of Midtown Pharmacy in Columbus. She said the best way to treat the flu is to go to a doctor.
“It’s a deadly disease most of the time. Especially if the person doesn’t take care of it as soon as they have the symptoms. And as a pharmacist, my advice is to go to the emergency room or go to the nearest hospital and get treated by a physician to take care of you,” Okeke said.
She said you can go to your pharmacist for over-the-counter medicine if you aren’t able to go to a doctor or get a prescription.
“If you don’t have insurance, the best bet is to go to your pharmacist and there’s some over-the-counter medication,” said Okeke.
According to Okeke, getting vaccinated each year is the best way to protect yourself. Good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands can help prevent the flu.
