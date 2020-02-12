Large hole develops on busy Eufaula street

Large hole develops on busy Eufaula street
The hole is located near the railroad tracks near on Eufaula Avenue. (Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By WSFA Staff | February 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:54 AM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re in the right lane heading down Eufaula Avenue, you’ll need to merge or find your vehicle in a big hole!

The Eufaula Police Department says the right southbound lane of the busy roadway near the Eufaula Avenue railroad tracks will be closed until further notice.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill pothole. It’s at least a foot deep.

The hole is more than a foot deep and has prompted the closure of the right, southbound lane of Eufaula Avenue.
The hole is more than a foot deep and has prompted the closure of the right, southbound lane of Eufaula Avenue. (Source: Eufaula Police Department)

The hole developed Tuesday and the Alabama Department of Transportation was contacted to fix the issue. It was expected to be repaired overnight. Crews and heavy equipment were brought in but it continues to be an issue as of Wednesday morning.

Until it’s fixed, drivers are urged to use caution and slow down in the area.

ALDOT was called in to address the large hole on Eufaula Avenue Tuesday night.
ALDOT was called in to address the large hole on Eufaula Avenue Tuesday night. (Source: Eufaula Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.