Multiple people dead after incident on Hwy. 14 in Macon Co., Ala.

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - Multiple people are dead after an incident on Alabama Hwy. 14 in Macon County.
Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says more than one person has been shot and more than one person is dead, but could not confirm any other information at this time.
The shooting is said to have occurred in the part of Notasulga that is located in Macon County.
The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
