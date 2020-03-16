Columbus Water Works temporarily suspending water disconnections as health precaution to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Water Works (CWW) is temporarily suspending all disconnections of water services for nonpayment until April 12 as a public health precaution.
CWW has initiated its business continuity plans to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The suspension is to ensure that all Columbus community members are able to continue practicing good hygiene by washing their hands with soap and water to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
CWW is also closing its customer lobby on Veterans Parkway to the public beginning March 17 through April 13. The drive through will remain open to serve customers.
Customers are advised to continue to make payments on their account to avoid service disconnections after the temporary hold is lifted.
