Customers of Columbus Checkers eligible for up to $5000 in class action lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you used a credit or debit card at select Checkers and Rally’s restaurants between December 2015 and October 2019, you may be eligible to receive benefits from a class action settlement.
The affected Columbus restaurants are located at 3474 Victory Drive and 2453 Wynnton Road.
According to the Checkers Data Breach Settlement website, the lawsuit claims that Checkers was responsible for the Data Breach and asserts claims such as: breach of implied contract, negligence, negligence per se, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment, breach of confidence, and violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and California Unfair Competition Law. However, Checkers denies these claims stating that the restaurants affected were independently owned franchisees and that they were not owned by Checkers itself.
Both sides, with the assistance of a mediator, agreed to a settlement. The settlement is not an admission that Checkers did something wrong, but rather is a compromise to end the lawsuit.
You must submit a claim in order to receive money before October 28. You must also have proof of purchase.
Those without proof of purchase are eligible for 4 vouchers of $5.00 each, that may be used at any Checkers or Rally’s restaurant. Vouchers are valid for one year from the date of issuance and are freely transferrable.
For more information on the settlement, click here.
