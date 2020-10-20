Customers of Columbus Checkers eligible for up to $5000 in class action lawsuit

According to the Checkers Data Breach Settlement website, the lawsuit claims that Checkers was responsible for the Data Breach and asserts claims such as: breach of implied contract, negligence, negligence per se, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment, breach of confidence, and violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, and California Unfair Competition Law. However, Checkers denies these claims stating that the restaurants affected were independently owned franchisees and that they were not owned by Checkers itself.