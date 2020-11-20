Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens opens with COVID-19 safety precautions

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is approaching and Christmas is a little over a month away.
Many people are getting a head start on the holidays at the opening night of Callaway Garden’s Fantasy in Lights.
Due to COVID-19, Fantasy in Lights looks different this year.
Sonny Horton, Callaway Garden’s general manager, said before anyone can enter the Christmas Village to see Santa, they will have to their temperature taken first. Another difference this year that people will notice is Santa will be visiting kids from his “office.” Whereas before the pandemic, Santa was able to interact with the children more.
“That is the case too at the trolleys, and at will call where some people will pick up their tickets. In terms of Santa’s photo, that has been a long tradition. Some families have been coming here for 29 years and have photos with Santa. So, we did not want to lose that memory opportunity,” said Horton.
There are six-feet social distancing markers on the floor for people waiting in line to enter the Christmas Village as well.
While things may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, Horton is confident that the months of work and precautions he and his staff have put in to make the Fantasy in Lights happen will bring some much need Christmas joy to people.
