Harris County family hosting electric Christmas show

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday season underway and a tradition for many is to drive around neighborhoods and look at Christmas lights.
In Hamilton on 766 Sweetbay Parkway, families can turn their radio to 101.1 FM and listen to the lights. The Dorne family created an electric show, called “Listen to These Lights,” for the fourth season in a row.
Musical trees, reindeer, and fire light up their yard.
“I was almost close to not doing a show this year, but a lot of people talked me into doing it. You really need to do it and it means a lot us and the community,” said Larry Dorne, creator of “Listen to These Lights.”
“To be able to drive 15 minutes and see a show like this, it’s special and it’s fun for the kids,” said the Batastini family of Pine Mountain.
“You know with the pandemic and everything, it gives everyone an opportunity to try to feel some type of joy for the Christmas season,” said the Adams family of Harris County.
“Listen to These Lights” is free for the community. This year, the Dorne family is giving back to a local food bank, and hosting a drive Friday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 13. All spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable canned food items and enjoy the show.
