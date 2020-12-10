Film industry experts talk the future of the industry with Columbus Film Commission

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia film industry experts joined the Columbus Film Commission’s Focus Film meeting Wednesday to provide an update as the industry works toward going back to work.
Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO, Peter Bowden, remains optimistic as he said unions are working together with other industry professionals to get ack to business safely. Bowden said he thinks the industry will gear up as we move through winter and into spring.
“Columbus is courting two films right now that are talking about first or second quarter of 21, and these are independent films. So, they’re already thinking ahead of how they can protect and how they can be productive and deliver a quality product,” said Bowden.
Bowden said both films have a budget of at least $3 million, which will bring significant business to Columbus.
