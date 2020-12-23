18 families displaced in massive overnight fire at Whisperwood Apartments in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A massive fire overnight at Whisperwood Apartments has left 18 Columbus families without a home.
A fire that damaged 20 apartment units was ignited at approximately 3:00 a.m., according to Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores.
Chief Shores also reports that three firefighters received minor injuries. No injuries among residents of those apartment units have been reported.
News Leader 9 crews on the scene of the fire report seeing multiple fire, EMS and police units, as well as power crews.
The Red Cross is also on the scene working with the families who were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
