National Signing Day heats up across the Chattahoochee Valley

By Alex Jones | February 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 7:21 PM

(WTVM) - It’s that time of year again, when student athletes across the country formally decide what school they will likely be playing their respective sport at for the next four years.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 3 and Sports Leader 9 will have all the updates for you.

Schley County High School

Linebacker Zamon Ross signed to Jacksonville State University for football

Defensive Lineman Joshua Brown signed to University of the Cumberlands for football

Defensive Lineman Zavian Solomon signed to University of the Cumberlands for football

Marion County High School

Offensive Lineman Austin Duffey signed to Reinhardt University for football

Jamal Sampson signed to Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy

Hunter Hemingway signed to Reinhardt University

Chattahoochee County

Glenwood School

Running Back Kye Robicheaux signed to Western Kentucky University for football

Defensive Lineman Andrew Caul signed to Maryville College for football

Callaway High School

Quarterback Demetrius Coleman signed to University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Running Back/Linebacker Charlie Dixon signed to North Carolina A&T State University

Russell County High School

Tarik York signed to Faulkner University

Lanett High School

Tight End Travaunta Abner signed to Fort Scott Community College for football

Defensive Back Kadarius Zachary signed to University of West Georgia for football

LaGrange High School

Running Back Kale Gibbs signed to the Air Force for football

Defensive Back A.J. Traylor signed to The Citadel for football

Running Back Caleb Ross signed to Presbyterian College for football

Central High School

Brandon Golden signed to Georgia Military College

Jamorey Jones signed to Georgia Military College

DQ Brown signed to Kentucky Christian University

Jevin Stevens signed to University of West Georgia

Eufaula High School

Quarterback Hess Horne signed to Missouri State University for football

Kenneth McCray signed to Tabor College

Aaronde Brown signed to Fort Scott Community College

Emmanuel Stevenson signed to Arkansas State University

Zadan Thomas signed to Peru State College

Spencer High School

Jacarie Charles signed to Peru State College

Lakeith Johnson signed to Georgia Knights Prep Academy

Rique McGruder signed to Northeast Georgia Prep Academy

William Brown signed to Georgia Knights Prep Academy

Harris County High School

Wide Receiver Marcus Dumas signed to Livingstone College for football

Defensive Back Josh Trice signed to Georgia Southern University for football in December

Shaw High School

Wason Davis signed to Allen University

Auburn High School

Lee Greg signed to the University of West Alabama

Noah Warren signed to Shorter University

Quay Melms signed to Shorter University

Chattahoochee County High School

Carlos Dunovant signed with Louisiana Tech University

Artavon Edmond signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy

Tiger McGhee signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy

Kahleel Latimer signed with Hutchinson Community College

Landon Floyd signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy

Quoyai Houston signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy

