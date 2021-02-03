National Signing Day heats up across the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - It’s that time of year again, when student athletes across the country formally decide what school they will likely be playing their respective sport at for the next four years.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 3 and Sports Leader 9 will have all the updates for you.
Schley County High School
Linebacker Zamon Ross signed to Jacksonville State University for football
Defensive Lineman Joshua Brown signed to University of the Cumberlands for football
Defensive Lineman Zavian Solomon signed to University of the Cumberlands for football
Marion County High School
Offensive Lineman Austin Duffey signed to Reinhardt University for football
Jamal Sampson signed to Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy
Hunter Hemingway signed to Reinhardt University
Chattahoochee County
Glenwood School
Running Back Kye Robicheaux signed to Western Kentucky University for football
Defensive Lineman Andrew Caul signed to Maryville College for football
Quarterback Demetrius Coleman signed to University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Running Back/Linebacker Charlie Dixon signed to North Carolina A&T State University
Russell County High School
Tarik York signed to Faulkner University
Lanett High School
Tight End Travaunta Abner signed to Fort Scott Community College for football
Defensive Back Kadarius Zachary signed to University of West Georgia for football
Running Back Kale Gibbs signed to the Air Force for football
Defensive Back A.J. Traylor signed to The Citadel for football
Running Back Caleb Ross signed to Presbyterian College for football
Brandon Golden signed to Georgia Military College
Jamorey Jones signed to Georgia Military College
DQ Brown signed to Kentucky Christian University
Jevin Stevens signed to University of West Georgia
Quarterback Hess Horne signed to Missouri State University for football
Kenneth McCray signed to Tabor College
Aaronde Brown signed to Fort Scott Community College
Emmanuel Stevenson signed to Arkansas State University
Zadan Thomas signed to Peru State College
Spencer High School
Jacarie Charles signed to Peru State College
Lakeith Johnson signed to Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Rique McGruder signed to Northeast Georgia Prep Academy
William Brown signed to Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Harris County High School
Wide Receiver Marcus Dumas signed to Livingstone College for football
Defensive Back Josh Trice signed to Georgia Southern University for football in December
Shaw High School
Wason Davis signed to Allen University
Lee Greg signed to the University of West Alabama
Noah Warren signed to Shorter University
Quay Melms signed to Shorter University
Carlos Dunovant signed with Louisiana Tech University
Artavon Edmond signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy
Tiger McGhee signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy
Kahleel Latimer signed with Hutchinson Community College
Landon Floyd signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy
Quoyai Houston signed with the Phenix City Buccaneers Sports Academy
