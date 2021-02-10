Shaw High School holds delayed National Signing Day

Nine student-athletes sign with colleges

By Jonathon Hoppe | February 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:39 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to COVID-19 protocol, Shaw High School had to delay its National Signing Day celebrations. The community gathered on Wednesday to recognize nine student-athletes.

Above, you’ll find interviews with Natalie Bates (Volleyball - Andrew College) and Amir Harper (Football - University of Pikeville).

Here is the list of signees joining Bates and Harper:

Wason Davis (Football - Allen University)

Derrick Kelley (Football - Hutchinson Community College)

Elijah Outlaw (Football - Missouri Valley College)

Omarion Rogers (Football - Arkansas Baptist College)

Ryan Ross (Football - Shenandoah College)

Marquis Sanabria (Football - Missouri Valley College)

Degarius Senior (Football - Missouri Valley College)

Congratulations to all nine of these student-athletes!

