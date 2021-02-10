Shaw High School holds delayed National Signing Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to COVID-19 protocol, Shaw High School had to delay its National Signing Day celebrations. The community gathered on Wednesday to recognize nine student-athletes.
Above, you’ll find interviews with Natalie Bates (Volleyball - Andrew College) and Amir Harper (Football - University of Pikeville).
Here is the list of signees joining Bates and Harper:
Wason Davis (Football - Allen University)
Derrick Kelley (Football - Hutchinson Community College)
Elijah Outlaw (Football - Missouri Valley College)
Omarion Rogers (Football - Arkansas Baptist College)
Ryan Ross (Football - Shenandoah College)
Marquis Sanabria (Football - Missouri Valley College)
Degarius Senior (Football - Missouri Valley College)
Congratulations to all nine of these student-athletes!
