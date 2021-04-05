Opelika introduces anti-litter campaign, event in April

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is launching an anti-litter campaign and event.
In April, the city will launch “Don’t Be An Ope-loser!” campaign to encourage visitors and citizens to keep the community clean. This campaign will lead up to a clean-up event called “Slam Dunk the Junk.”
Slam Dunk the Junk begins April 24 at the Covington Recreation Center at 9 a.m. The event will bring brightly painted trash cans throughout the city with bold, educational messages about anti-littering. Participants can pick up their supplies at the recreation center and a list locations to pick up litter.
“Litter continues to be a huge issue in Opelika,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “It’s sad to look around our city and see trash along the roadways, in parking lots and in our creeks.”
After the clean-up, participants are encouraged to come back to Covington by 11:30 a.m. for a friendly free throw and slam dunk competition, food, fun and prizes! For more information and to register for the event, click here.
