Four people injured in overnight shooting at outdoor party in Phenix City

Four people injured at outdoor party in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)
By Brennan Reh | April 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:19 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured.

On Sunday, April 25, officers repsonded to the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 280 in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. The wounds were not life-threatening.

Investigation into the shooting revealed two more male gunshot victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. Their wounds were also not life-threatening, according to police.

Witnesses say the shooting occurred during a party held outdoors at the Phenix Inn and Suites. There were at least 50 people in attendance.

Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

