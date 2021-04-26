Four people injured in overnight shooting at outdoor party in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating an overnight shooting that left four people injured.
On Sunday, April 25, officers repsonded to the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 280 in reference to a shooting.
When police arrived to the scene, they discovered a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. The wounds were not life-threatening.
Investigation into the shooting revealed two more male gunshot victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. Their wounds were also not life-threatening, according to police.
Witnesses say the shooting occurred during a party held outdoors at the Phenix Inn and Suites. There were at least 50 people in attendance.
Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
