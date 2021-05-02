Homicide investigation underway after man killed in early morning shooting on Davis St.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Eufaula after a man was shot and kill overnight.
Officers responded to Davis Street in reference to shooting at approximately 1:24 a.m.
According to police, they located 26-year-old Eric Jamal Lynn, of Eufaula, lying in the roadway. Lynn had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded and determined that Lynn died from his wounds.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is underway.
Anyone with any information should call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.
