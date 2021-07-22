Sonic holds grand opening celebration for new Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A recently-opened Sonic restaurant in Opelika held a grand opening celebration Wednesday.

The event featuring half-priced drinks all day, $1.99 Wacky Pack® Kids Meals, and $10 Sonic gift cards for the first 25 guests.

The new restaurant is attached to a Chevron gas station and G-Mart convenience store at 1430 Fox Run Parkway, across from Sothern Union State Community College.

While Sonic is traditionally a drive-in restaurant, this location features an indoor dining room. It also sports the brand’s new logo.

The restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Yatin Patel, who also operates a Quality Inn in the area.

“As a longtime fan of the brand and its one-of-a-kind dining experience, opening a Sonic in Opelika brings immense joy to my team,” said Patel. “We are grateful to be a part of the Opelika community to provide guests with the highest level of service, whether they are stopping by for a quick bite to-go or to enjoy craveable flavors during a leisurely meal.”

The new restaurant is open 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

