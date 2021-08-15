Business Break
CPD investigating deadly Samson Ave. shooting

(Walter Broseghini / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly morning shooting.

Shortly after 8:37 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Samson Avenue and 8th Street in reference to a shooting. 20-year-old Jamel Griffin was suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.

EMS transported Griffin to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died of his injuries. An emergency room doctor pronounced Griffin dead at 9:06 a.m. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by the CPD Homicide Unit. There is no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Z. Cole at 706-225-4295 or email him at zcole@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

