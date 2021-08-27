Business Break
Columbus World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Retired Private First Class Jack Pierce is one of the very few World War II vets still living.

Today, the Covenant Woods retirement community residents hosted his third birthday party, this one at Ed’s Southern Cooking.

We interviewed Pierce a year ago when he turned 99, and a stranger who saw our story and surprised the vet with a special medal.

“I feel like God has left me here this long to make people happy,” said Pierce.

Happy 100th birthday to him!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

