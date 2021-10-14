NEW DETAILS: State of Georgia files new motions in Mark Jones case

Business Break
New details on Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details on Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment.

The State of Georgia filed new motions this week - seeking to exclude any mention of Jones’ prior property damage case at the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. That trial ended in a mistrial.

According to the document, the state wants the court to prevent Jones’ attorney from referring to the Columbus Civic Center case in opening statements, closing arguments or during testimony.

It also states that Jones is arguing he’s being subjected to “selective prosecution” because others have not been prosecuted that way.

Jones’ attorney Chris Breault issued this statement saying:

The cases against DA Jones are without merit. Because of that, the authorities are doing everything they can to attack the character of Mr. Jones. There’s an old saying in the Law: ‘If you can’t attack the case, then attack the person.’ So that’s what is going on here. They know the cases are weak on the merits, so they are doing everything they can to tarnish Mr. Jones’ reputation as a person. And let’s not forget, it was only 3 weeks ago that the same authorities were laughed out of court after coaching witnesses who gave false testimony and perjured themselves. So I would take everything these people say with a grain of salt.

Chris Breault, Attorney

The state’s full motions are listed below:

