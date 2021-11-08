Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to Veterans on Nov. 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Texas Roadhouse is planning to say thank you to active military and veterans with a special offer on Veterans Day.

The chain will hold its 12th Annual Texas-sized Thank You for Serving Our County event on Thursday, November 11.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the restaurant will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin, two sides, plus a drink. The offer will be valid through May 30, 2022.

The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurants open for dinner.

Participants will need to show proof of service such as military or VA card or discharge papers.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 2970 Northlake Parkway in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.