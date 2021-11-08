Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to Veterans on Nov. 11

(WJHG)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Texas Roadhouse is planning to say thank you to active military and veterans with a special offer on Veterans Day.

The chain will hold its 12th Annual Texas-sized Thank You for Serving Our County event on Thursday, November 11.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the restaurant will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin, two sides, plus a drink. The offer will be valid through May 30, 2022.

The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurants open for dinner.

Participants will need to show proof of service such as military or VA card or discharge papers.

Texas Roadhouse is located at 2970 Northlake Parkway in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus
Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money
Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Latest News

Veterans Day closings in Columbus
Chattahoochee Co. Schools to hold virtual learning day this Friday
COVID cases remain unchanged in Auburn City Schools
Columbus Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccination clinic this week for kids age 5 - 11