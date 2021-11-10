Remington Firearms headquarters relocating to Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The nation’s oldest gun manufacturer Remington Firearms is relocating just outside the Chattahoochee Valley. The move comes over a year after the company filed for bankruptcy for a second time.

An 80,000 square-foot building will be transformed soon into a factory and research facility. The impact will be enormous. However, that building will only be a temporary location for the company’s new global headquarters.

Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the nation’s oldest gun manufacturer Remington Firearms will be relocating to LaGrange.

“Georgia is the number one state for business and has been for nine years in a row because of our policies, the climate, the infrastructure, our port authority,” said President of the LaGrange Development Authority Scott Malone.

The company was founded in New York in 1816 and has since become the nation’s largest producer of shotguns and rifles. The city of LaGrange is already home to several other manufacturing facilities including the Kia Factory and Kimberly Clark, which produces personal protective equipment, paper products for brands like Kleenex, Scott and Cottonelle among several other items.

“We are the primary North American manufacturing facility for Duracell batteries,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “All AA and AAA batteries are made here in LaGrange.”

Remington Firearms’ new global headquarters will be temporarily housed at an 80,000 square-foot building in LaGrange, Southwest of Atlanta. The building will be transformed into a research and development center.

“They’ve also leased some office space in downtown LaGrange for some of their corporate activities,” said Thornton. “But then, over the course of the next several years, they will be building a campus.”

However, the location of that corporate campus hasn’t been chosen yet. With the company investing $100 million in the project, creating 856 jobs over a five-year period in Troup County, officials say it will generate a huge economic impact.

The move also comes amid a surge in several other gun manufacturing companies relocating from the northeast due to strict gun laws. The officials News Leader 9 spoke with say that definitely played a role in why the company came to Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.