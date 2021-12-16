Business Break
Early Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As prep football players across the country begin to sign their national letters of intent, five area schools sent student-athletes to the next level. Ten local players signed with a combined eight different schools.

Auburn High School

Eston Harris (Offensive line - Auburn University), Powell Gordon (DL/LB/TE - Auburn University), Drew Bobo (Offensive line - University of Georgia) and Molik Mason (OL/DL - Campbell University).

Opelika High School

Jarell Stinson (Defensive back - Ole Miss) and Taylor Love (Linebacker - Tulane)

Hardaway High School

Mykel Williams (Defensive line - University of Georgia)

Spencer High School

JayT Jackson (Defensive back - Georgia State)

Central High School

Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway (Defensive back - University of Cincinnati) and James Smyre (Linebacker - Marshall University).

Congratulations to all of the signees in our area!

