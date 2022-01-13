Alabama Dept. of Revenue extends 2022 motor vehicle registration deadlines in certain cases

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Revenue is providing relief assistance to those who cannot register their vehicles or renew registrations.

The extension on deadlines results from license issuing office closures resulting from the increase of COVID cases - which leaves some registrants with no access to make transactions.

The deadlines to renew 2022 motor vehicle registrations on vehicles are extended to the last business day of the subsequent month that registrations are otherwise due.

This extension applies to vehicle owners in all counties where the county courthouse or other license plate issuing offices and tax collection offices are closed for the entire month the registrations are originally due.

