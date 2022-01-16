71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Delray Drive.

News Leader 9 is working to gather more details. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.

