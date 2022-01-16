71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.
We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Delray Drive.
News Leader 9 is working to gather more details. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.