Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

71-year-old woman fatally shot in Columbus, marking city’s first homicide of 2022

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of...
We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Delray Drive.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

A 71-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

We’re told the victim, Barbara Luke, was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Delray Drive.

News Leader 9 is working to gather more details. Stay with us on air and online for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Williams is facing capital murder charges after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was found dead.
Police report outlines alleged sexual assault night before Kamarie Holland’s body found
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
Columbus police searching for missing woman, last seen at Piedmont Columbus Regional
A crash has caused lanes along 2nd Avenue in Columbus to be temporarily blocked.
All lanes open following crash on 2nd Ave. in Columbus
COVID at-home test
Local health officials warn of false COVID test results
Lindsay Dickerson and FedEx driver
UGA alum gets unexpected gift of a lifetime

Latest News

The program will assist homeowners with mortgage, delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and...
State of Georgia to announce new mortgage assistance program
The district says 406 students and employees were in isolation last week.
Phenix City Schools sees record-breaking COVID cases for second week in a row
Exhibit depicting Civil Rights Movement opens at Columbus Museum
Exhibit depicting Civil Rights movement opens at Columbus Museum
Exhibit depicting Civil Rights Movement opens at Columbus Museum