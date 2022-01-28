Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 indicted in fire at Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed

From left: John Wesley Wade, Natalie White and Chisom Kingston
From left: John Wesley Wade, Natalie White and Chisom Kingston(News)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — Three people have been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury for allegedly setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police on June 12, 2020.

The night after Brooks was killed, the restaurant on University Avenue SW was set on fire in protest. After the fire, armed protesters moved into the area and set up roadblocks and barricades to make it difficult for police to get into the neighborhood.

It wasn’t until several days later that police were able to remove the roadblocks and barricades and clear the property.

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

According to the indictment, 35-year-old John Wesley Wade, 31-year-old Natalie Hanna White and 24-year-old Chisom Kingston were charged with the offense of arson in the first degree (two counts) and conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree.

White, who was arrested June 23, 2020, reportedly knew Brooks before his death. Wade and Kingston were arrested July 2, 2020. The three suspects were released on bond after their arrests.

Brooks had fallen asleep in his car while in the drive-thru at the fast-food restaurant. After police officers responded to the restaurant, he was shot and killed by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe during a confrontation.

Body-camera video showed Brooks hit Officer Devin Brosnan and grabbed his Taser. He was reportedly aiming the Taser at Rolfe when he was shot.

Rolfe was fired immediately after the shooting by then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, but was reinstated in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Authorities say Leland Whitehead has been found safe.
12-year-old boy found safe in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Chesterfield Ave. in Columbus
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Porsche Brown.
Columbus police locate missing 28-year-old woman, safe
Goetchius House Restaurant returning to Columbus Historic District

Latest News

LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine’s Day
LaGrange Animal Shelter offering discount prices on dogs through Valentine’s Day
Statewide Vaccination Clinics
Viral Solutions of Georgia vaccinates 73 inmates at Troup Co. Jail
Authorities say Leland Whitehead has been found safe.
12-year-old boy found safe in Columbus
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case