3 indicted in fire at Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — Three people have been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury for allegedly setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police on June 12, 2020.

The night after Brooks was killed, the restaurant on University Avenue SW was set on fire in protest. After the fire, armed protesters moved into the area and set up roadblocks and barricades to make it difficult for police to get into the neighborhood.

It wasn’t until several days later that police were able to remove the roadblocks and barricades and clear the property.

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department Rayshard Brooks, right, speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, in Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)

According to the indictment, 35-year-old John Wesley Wade, 31-year-old Natalie Hanna White and 24-year-old Chisom Kingston were charged with the offense of arson in the first degree (two counts) and conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree.

White, who was arrested June 23, 2020, reportedly knew Brooks before his death. Wade and Kingston were arrested July 2, 2020. The three suspects were released on bond after their arrests.

Brooks had fallen asleep in his car while in the drive-thru at the fast-food restaurant. After police officers responded to the restaurant, he was shot and killed by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe during a confrontation.

Body-camera video showed Brooks hit Officer Devin Brosnan and grabbed his Taser. He was reportedly aiming the Taser at Rolfe when he was shot.

Rolfe was fired immediately after the shooting by then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, but was reinstated in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.