Lonnie Jackson Academy raises over $12K for learning space

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lonnie Jackson Academy raised over $12,000 in profit for a new learning space.

With the help of community, a raffle fundraiser was created and executed in just two weeks to fund a much-needed outdoor Lunch and Learn Space for Lonnie Jackson Academy.

“One of the biggest things was a Lunch and Learn Space. We got a beautiful lawn outside but nowhere for kids to sit down and I wanted them - especially this COVID season - to be able to both take a break from the mask outside at a seated area,” said Principal Amia Hamilton. “Plus if a teacher wants to go outside and teach some classes, we want them to be able to have that space.”

The school raised over $12,000 in straight profit to construct the new space. Everything from the raffle was donated including the tickets and all the prizes. Some of the prizes included a 60-inch television, $100 dollars in gas and $500 in cash.

The school already has a concept of what type of outside learning environment they would like to have but the next step in the process is collecting all of the raffle tickets - in case there is an audit and opening the construction up for bids.

“So anybody that wants to contribute - they’ve got the school name and number,” said Jerrette Lee, JRDL Services. “If we can get some donations from some of the big stores and get this thing done for these kids, then that money can be used to do something else.”

Lonnie Jackson Academy is a Pre-K through 5th grade school serving just over 400 students and promoting academic excellence for all.

