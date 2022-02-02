National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of our favorite days of the year is here: National Signing Day!
Congratulations to all of the student athletes in our area who are making their decisions official today!
We’ll have live tweets throughout the day of where athletes are committing.
LIVE TWEETS BELOW:
[11:05 a.m.]
Next Stop - @TroupTigerFB congrats to these guys @nazeaster @tay_shells , Jake Lane, Brett Haynes, and Kullum Irvin. Congrats to these Troup Tigers! #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/ys4wWPNeFf— Tyler Redmond (@bubblegum_jesus) February 2, 2022
[11:04 a.m.]
They’re set to celebrate 20+ college signings today at @AHSAuburnTigers! #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/kQkgV8H7qa— Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) February 2, 2022
[10:41 a.m.]
🚨🚨 #SIGNED #WTVMNSD22 @CadenStory chooses Clemson! pic.twitter.com/TVOnbf1ZKT— Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) February 2, 2022
@ClemsonFB ✍️ #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/rHpFy4V8t1— Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) February 2, 2022
[10:15 a.m.]
And DJ Epps makes it official. He’s headed to Troy! Congrats and Good Luck to you! More on the entire Russell County Signjng day this evening on @wtvmsports @TroyTrojansFB @Eppsdj2 @RCWarriorsFB #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/IUHG0PjCg4— Jeremy Hayes (@jhayeswtvm) February 2, 2022
[9:54 a.m.]
Signing Day at Callaway High School - Congrats to @JacksonKier @javian593 @Kdalfaro @QuenderiousRed1 & @Cam1K_4 on furthering their football careers. #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/DYP6i5fFuq— Tyler Redmond (@bubblegum_jesus) February 2, 2022
[9:54 a.m.]
A busy morning at @CHSREDDEVILS! Eight guys are signing their letters of intent this morning. A great day to be a Red Devil! #WTVMNSD22 @CentralRedDevil pic.twitter.com/dVQUaM7pRR— WTVM Sports Leader 9 (@wtvmsports) February 2, 2022
[9:50 a.m.]
First stop at @GlenwoodgatorFB! Congrats to @maple_tariq (Point University) and @RonBeauchampJr (Wisconsin River Falls)! #WTVMNSD22 pic.twitter.com/CN4zPPUe0y— Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) February 2, 2022
You can also follow #WTVMNSD22 on Twitter.
