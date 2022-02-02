Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley

National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley
National Signing Day 2022 in the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, Jonathon Hoppe and Caroline Grace
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of our favorite days of the year is here: National Signing Day!

Congratulations to all of the student athletes in our area who are making their decisions official today!

We’ll have live tweets throughout the day of where athletes are committing.

LIVE TWEETS BELOW:

[11:05 a.m.]

[11:04 a.m.]

[10:41 a.m.]

[10:15 a.m.]

[9:54 a.m.]

[9:54 a.m.]

[9:50 a.m.]

You can also follow #WTVMNSD22 on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after 3-year-old shot in Columbus
St. Francis employee saves sex trafficking victim
Columbus police investigating Havenbrook Apartments shooting, one person injured
MCSO: ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ nets 6 arrests
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus
6-year-old recovering after hit by mail truck in Columbus

Latest News

Two women robbed, one sexually assaulted in Lanett
Lanett’s Caden Story chooses between Auburn, Clemson and Florida
Lanett’s Caden Story commits to Clemson
These funds were allocated to the Peach State through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Gov. Kemp announces millions in grants for rural broadband internet access
City of Auburn to name new road after fallen police officer
City of Auburn to name new road after fallen police officer