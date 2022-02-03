Business Break
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station

Our crew on the scene saw four police, including one detective, at the Chevron on the corner of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly Columbus gas station shooting.

Our crew found an active police presence at Chevron on the corner of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms a person was fatally shot at that location Wednesday evening.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Stay with us on air and online as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

