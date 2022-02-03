1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly Columbus gas station shooting.

Our crew found an active police presence at Chevron on the corner of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms a person was fatally shot at that location Wednesday evening.

The person’s identity has not been released.

Stay with us on air and online as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.