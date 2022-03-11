Business Break
Opelika police searching for three theft suspects

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects.

On Feb. 25, Opelika police began investigating a third degree theft of property, which occurred in the 900 block of Columbus Parkway. Security camera video shows three suspects stealing a golden Indian ring.

The first suspect has dark hair and a beard and is seen wearing a white button-down shirt, light blue pants, blue stripe tie, and black shoes. The second suspect has dark hair and appears to be wearing a white button-down shirt, light colored pants, black vest, and black shoes. The third suspect has dark hair and a beard and is wearing a white polo style shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

