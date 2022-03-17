Business Break
Eufaula police officer under investigation for alleged criminal activity

(Staff)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula police officer is under investigation for alleged criminal activity.

On Thursday, March 10, at the request of Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into allegations of criminal activity involving a Eufaula Police Officer.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information. This investigation is ongoing.

